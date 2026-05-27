Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters went off on Texas Senate candidate James Talarico (D) on Wednesday morning, branding him a “creep” who wants to “mutilate” kids and is a vegan — a cardinal sin in the Lone Star State.

Gruters skewered Talarico during an interview on Newsmax. He also tapped into his inner President Donald Trump and dubbed him “Talafreako” — a nickname he also used during an interview on Fox News a day earlier.

Wake Up America co-host Sharla McBride asked Gruters how the RNC plans on keeping Texas red. Gruters said it was simple — everything about Talarico is revolting to true Texans.

“We keep it red because Talarico is a creep… he’s a vegan. He thinks God is non-binary, he wants to mutilate children. He wants to put boys in girls locker rooms. People are done with that,” Gruters said.

He pointed to the Democratic National Committee’s recently released autopsy report on the 2024 election and said Talarico is just using the same liberal playbook that most Americans — and especially Texans — reject.

Newsmax then played a clip of Talarico saying, “God is both masculine and feminine and everything in between. God is non-binary. Trans children are God’s children, made in God’s own image.” The broadcast then showed a clip of Talarico saying there are six biological sexes.

“You might as well put just a little disclaimer there, ‘Paid for by the Republican National Committee,'” co-host Marc Lotter quipped afterward. “There’s your ad, Mr. Chairman!”

Gruters then said “Talafreako” seemed more like a Californian than a Texan and that he would be better off representing one of the “super woke left-wing states.”

As for the claims Gruters made about him, Talarico denied this week that he’s a vegan, but has supported kids having trans surgeries.

His interview comes the morning after Trump-backed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton easily beat incumbent Senator John Cornyn in the GOP primary. Paxton will now battle Talarico for the Senate later this year.

Watch above via Newsmax.

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