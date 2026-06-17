JD Vance Admits Why Iran Deal Details Are Being Held Back: ‘Some Diplomatic Protocols I Don’t Fully Understand’

Vice President JD Vance admitted he doesn’t “fully understand” some of the “diplomatic protocols” preventing the administration from releasing details of the U.S.-Iran deal sooner.

Vance joined CBS’s Norah O’Donnell on Wednesday morning following multiple outlets publishing details from a deal between the United States and Iran, which potentially includes Iran policing the Strait of Hormuz and seeing sanctions lifted. President Donald Trump has stressed the deal will prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Vance told O’Donnell there have been “misrepresentations” of the deal in media coverage and blasted The Wall Street Journal editorial board for calling the agreement a “strategic retreat.” Vance explained that sanctions could be lifted for the Iranians if they stop “the funding of terrorism” and any pursuit of a nuclear weapon.

“The president says he wants to put this war in the rearview mirror, and yet this framework remains silent. Why not allow the world to see whatever this deal is that you signed?” O’Donnell asked Vance.

The vice president explained:

Yes, so there’s some frankly diplomatic protocols that I don’t fully understand. The Qataris and the Pakistanis, who have been helpful in mediating this agreement with the Iranians, they’ve asked us not to release the full text for a little while. It’ll come out at the latest on Friday. We’re actually trying to push them to get it out today because we want to tell the American people what’s in this deal. It’s fundamentally a good deal for the American people, but it’s also very simple and I’ve also seen some some misrepresentations about it. So, and in short, what it does is it opens the Strait of Hormuz immediately. This is why you see oil prices down in the 70s from a high in the 120s is because you’re seeing the Strait already open its traffic to the flow of oil and gas. It also provides a framework whereby if the Iranians give us what we need on stopping the funding of terrorism, on no longer pursuing a nuclear weapon, then they can get some benefits, be reinvited into the world economy. And when I say benefits, I’m talking about sanctions relief on their economy.

Watch above via CBS.

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