Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Rages as Chris Cuomo Grills Him on ‘Bubba’ Email

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, furiously stonewalled NewsNation host Chris Cuomo during a tense on-air call after he was grilled on a newly released email he sent that mentioned President Donald Trump and a sex act with “Bubba.”

The March 2018 exchange, subpoenaed and published by the House Oversight Committee last week, shows Mark urging his brother, who claimed to be with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, to “ask him if Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba.” The line triggered a swirl of online theories about who the brothers were discussing.

The email has revived speculation about the disgraced financier’s political ties..

Cuomo opened Monday night’s program by telling viewers that “the left is really pushing” the story as he profiled the messages on-screen and invited Mark Epstein on air for a phone interview.

As soon as Cuomo raised the messages, however, Mark Epstein was quick to shut down the line of questioning:

CHRIS CUOMO: All right. Mark, just, you know, easy suggestion, this back and forth with Jeffrey where he tells you that Bannon is with him and you say, ‘oh, great ask him if Putin still has photos of Donnie T’ – I’m assuming President Trump – with ‘blowing-‘ MARK EPSTEIN: Let me stop you here. I’m not discussing that e-mail. This is a private e-mail between Jeffrey and myself, 2 brothers talking, it’s nobody’s business what we wrote. The only thing I responded to, because people got crazy, was the ‘bubba’ reference and they try to put on Clinton. So I made a public statement that it was not any reference to Bill Clinton. I like Bill Clinton and I’m sorry for him, that he had to go through that. But the e-mail had nothing to do with Clinton and that’s my word on that email. What I do want to talk about, as I recently told, the reason they’re gonna be releasing these things, the reason for the flip, is that they’re sanitizing these files… CUOMO: Mark, do you believe that? Do you believe that? [EPSTEIN tries to interrupt] CUOMO: Hold on, Mark! Mark, a second. EPSTEIN: You don’t want to talk about it, Jeffrey did not commit suicide. That’s my focus. I don’t care about the files. Jeffrey’s dead so I don’t care about the implications of the files, that’s other people’s problems. My brother did not commit suicide. And we want more information to prove he did not commit suicide so the question becomes who killed him? Who had him killed? Bill Barr has come up with so much bullsh*t –

From there, the call veered sharply, with Mark Epstein claiming that authorities were “scrubbing the files” and insisted, as he has before, that his brother “did not commit suicide.”

When Cuomo noted that FBI director Kash Patel and deputy director Dan Bongino found “no proof that it was anything but suicide,” Mark shot back: “Stop right there!… They called it a suicide… to stop the investigation.” He added that he was “absolutely” accusing the Trump administration of a cover-up.

“[Patel] was the one who said, ‘You know a suicide when you see one.’ I had to laugh. How many suicides has that jackass seen, OK? He’s not a doctor, he’s not a pathologist, he never saw Jeffrey’s body,” Epstein continued.

Attempting to steer the conversation back to the emails, Cuomo asked whether the emails suggested Epstein held compromising material on Trump, to which Mark Epstein repeated his past claim that his brother “definitely had dirt on Trump”:

CUOMO: Well he’s certainly changed his story about it. But I want to ask you one other thing, OK? And I get it, you don’t want to talk about it was a private back-and-forth with your brother. Fine. But it is being used as proof that your brother had compromised information about Donald Trump. Is that what you are referring to and is that would you suspect? EPSTEIN: No, Jeffrey, in 2016, I said this publicly before Jeffrey told me that if he said what he knew about the candidates they’d have to cancel the election. He didn’t tell me what he knew but Jeffrey definitely had dirt on Trump. And you could see in the emails, Trump could deny it all he wants but it’s pretty clear. CUOMO: But that’s not what you were talking about? EPSTEIN: It’s provable. He says he wasn’t in the house, it’s provable he was there. Everything he says is a lie. CUOMO: But that’s not what you are talking about in the text thread? You don’t know of any information that he had? EPSTEIN: I’m not discussing that email. CUOMO: Did you know or ever see any evidence that your brother had against Trump? Did you ever see any or hear any? EPSTEIN: Just he told me he had it. He wouldn’t tell me that if it wasn’t true. CUOMO: And how do you explain that it never came out and that Ghislaine Maxwell is never talked about it? EPSTEIN: Well she got a pretty sweet deal you know? CUOMO: She’s in prison.

Watch above via NewsNation.