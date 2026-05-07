Trump ‘Vetoed a Bill That Would’ve Brought Water to a Large Portion of Colorado’ After Boebert Voted to Release Epstein Files, Thomas Massie Claims

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) claimed on Wednesday that President Donald Trump “vetoed a bill that would’ve brought water to a large portion of Colorado” as revenge after Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) backed a petition to release government documents related to the late child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

During a discussion on The Tucker Carlson Show about the Trump administration’s frantic attempts to stop the release of the Epstein files, Massie told host Tucker Carlson that Boebert was summoned to the White House Situation Room after she backed a discharge petition to force a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

“Lauren Boebert, they took her over to the Situation Room,” said Massie. “Like, this is where if they are trying to kill or capture Osama Bin Laden, this is where they are at the White House. They took her into the Situation Room and tried to whip her into taking her name off of the discharge petition.”

“Over Epstein?” questioned Carlson.

Massie replied, “Over Epstein, yep, and then the president vetoed a bill that would’ve brought water to a large portion of Colorado. Over Epstein. And this isn’t even, at this point it’s not just about Lauren Boebert. Why are people in Colorado deprived of water because their representative wants to expose a sex trafficking ring?”

During his appearance on The Tucker Carlson Show, Massie also expressed disgust over Trump’s treatment of his former ally Marjorie Taylor Greene after she split with him over his position on the Epstein files.

“There’s three women – Nancy Mace, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Lauren Boebert – who signed their names on that discharge petition and all suffered,” said Massie. “Marjorie practically gave up her political career over this. She and her children got death threats over this. Not from the left, from the right.”

Carlson responded, “And she went to President Trump and said, ‘One of my children is getting death threats,’ and he said, ‘That’s your fault.'”

“Yeah, despicable. He also told her that if she insisted on following through with this, she was gonna hurt his friends,” Massie concluded. “And I suppose some of them have been hurt. Howard Lutnick was shown to be a bold-faced liar, right?”

Watch above via The Tucker Carlson Show.

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