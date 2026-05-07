Star Wars icon Mark Hamill deleted an image that appeared to show President Donald Trump lying atop a grave, replacing it with a new post saying he prefers Trump “be held accountable for his… crimes.”

On May 6, the actor who played Luke Skywalker posted a now-deleted AI-generated image to Bluesky of Trump lying on a grave surrounded by floors with a headstone that reads, “Donald J. Trump, 1964-2024” and the words “If Only” underneath.

“If Only – He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes,” Hamill, a long-time Trump critic, wrote in his caption. “Long enough to realize he’ll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore. #don_TheCON.”

Hamill took down the BlueSky post hours after the Trump administration shared his post and slammed the “sick” actor via the Rapid Response account on X.

“.@MarkHamill is one sick individual,” the administration wrote. “These Radical Left lunatics just can’t help themselves. This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President.” In his new Bluesky post Thursday to replace the previous one, Hamill doubled down on his criticism — but with a new image of an alive Trump with his hair flailing in the wind. “Accurate Edit for Clarity: ‘He should live long enough to… be held accountable for his… crimes.’ Actually, I was wishing him the opposite of dead, but apologize if you found the image inappropriate,” he said, abbreviating his first post with ellipses to form part of the new caption. Hamill was a big supporter of former President Joe Biden, calling Biden, whom he also once referred to as “Joe-bi-Wan Kenobi,” the “most legislatively successful president in my lifetime” while speaking to the White House press corps in 2024.

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