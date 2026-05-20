Trump Goes Off on Fox News Reporter Over Her Republican Fiancé Voting Against Him — Warns That ‘Doesn’t Work Out Well’

President Donald Trump bashed Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich’s fiancé, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), for voting against him in Congress and warned that typically “doesn’t work out well” for conservative lawmakers.

Trump went on a mini-rant against Fitzpatrick when Heinrich asked him a question at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday morning. Rather than answering Heinrich’s question about whether he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump turned to the other reporters flanking Heinrich and called out her “husband,” although that is incorrect, since the two are still only engaged.

“But her husband votes against me all the time. Can you imagine?” a miffed Trump said.

“I don’t know what’s with him. You better ask him what’s with him. Her husband, she’s married to a certain congressman and he likes voting against Trump,” the president continued, referring to himself in the third person. “You know what happens with that — Doesn’t work out well. I don’t know why he does but…”

He then moved onto another question.

Trump was not wrong about Fitzpatrick going against him a lot,.

In fact, Fitzpatrick had the lowest “Trump score” — a figure started by the website FiveThirtyEight to measure how often Republican lawmakers side with Trump on legislation — out of all representatives at one point last year; Fitzpatrick “voted with Trump least frequently among Republicans, at 51.37 percent,” The Hill reported in October 2025.

Fitzpatrick also voted against Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” last year — making him one of only two GOP lawmakers to do so, along with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY). That’s who Trump seemed to be referencing on Wednesday morning when he said it doesn’t go “well” for Republicans who oppose him, since Massie just lost his seat in Congress after Trump endorsed and campaigned for his primary challenger.

Watch above via Fox News.

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