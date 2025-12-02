Kayleigh McEnany Praises Trump Administration’s ‘Affordability’ Plan After He Said the Word Is a ‘Scam’ by Democrats

Kayleigh McEnany complimented President Donald Trump’s alleged “affordability” plan just hours after he said the word is “a scam” perpetrated by Democrats.

On Tuesday, Trump held a televised cabinet meeting where his secretaries offered their usual extravagant praise of the president. At one point, he falsely claimed that electricity prices are decreasing and alleged that gasoline prices “are really low.”

“But the word ‘affordability’ is a Democrat scam,” Trump said. “They say it, and then they go on to the next subject. Everyone thinks they have lower prices. No, they have the worst inflation in the history of our country.”

Hours later on The Five on Fox News, McEnany praised the administration and said Republicans should tout their accomplishments.

“Republicans need to show their work,” she implored Republicans. “And you saw that today with President Trump in the Oval Office cabinet meeting. You saw everyone speak, and you saw several cabinet members lay out their affordability plan. I’ve spoken to several, [Interior Secretary] Doug Burgum, who says, ‘I’ve unleashed 34 leases to drill.’ That’s bringing down gas prices. I go over to Scott Turner over at HUD. Scott Turner tells me, ‘Look, we have one million new homeowners, half of whom are new homeowners.’ He’s laying out his plan to help Gen-Z buy houses.”

McEnany later added, “Point out the extremity of the left. Lay out your plan for affordability because that is what fueled [New York Mayor-Elect] Zohran Mamdani. he did not have the right remedy. Prices will skyrocket in this city. Republicans do, and you need to share it and show your work.

Watch above via Fox News.