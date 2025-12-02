Trump Says Every Single Contract and Pardon Biden Signed Via ‘AUTOPEN’ Is ‘Void’

President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that anything signed by former President Joe Biden via autopen is “hereby null, void, and of no further force or effect.”

In a Truth Social post, Trump once again raged against the “autopen” used to sign Biden executive orders.

“Any and all Documents, Proclamations, Executive Orders, Memorandums, or Contracts, signed by Order of the now infamous and unauthorized ‘AUTOPEN,’ within the Administration of Joseph R. Biden Jr., are hereby null, void, and of no further force or effect,” the president wrote.

Trump included in his post anyone who received a pardon from Biden, which would include his son Hunter Biden.

“Anyone receiving ‘Pardons,’ ‘Commutations,’ or any other Legal Document so signed, please be advised that said Document has been fully and completely terminated, and is of no Legal effect. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote.

Trump has threatened legal action over the “autopen” before. In a March post to Truth Social, Trump claimed Biden’s orders were “void.”

“The ‘Pardons’ that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen. In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them!” he wrote.

The president also opened an investigation in June over Biden’s use of “autopen.”

“In recent months, it has become increasingly apparent that former President Biden’s aides abused the power of Presidential signatures through the use of an autopen to conceal Biden’s cognitive decline and assert Article II authority,” Trump wrote. “This conspiracy marks one of the most dangerous and concerning scandals in American history. The American public was purposefully shielded from discovering who wielded the executive power, all while Biden’s signature was deployed across thousands of documents to effect radical policy shifts. “