WATCH: Raccoon Breaks Into Liquor Store and Gets Drunk as a Skunk

The culprit was caught red-handed — or in this case, black-pawed.

Employees at a Virginia liquor store were startled to find more than two dozen bottles smashed on the ground and puddles of alcohol mixed among shards of glass when they returned to work, following their Thanksgiving break, on November 29. But they found the “suspect” soon after — a passed-out black raccoon in the bathroom.

Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter, in a social media post on Tuesday, confirmed one of its officers responded to the “Black Friday break-in” at an Ashland ABC Store, where the officer found “a very intoxicated raccoon.”

A picture from the shelter shows the damage done to the store, while another picture shows the critter sound asleep on its belly, inches away from the toilet.

“After a few hours of sleep and zero signs of injury (other than maybe a hangover and poor life choices), he was safely released back to the wild, hopefully having learned that breaking and entering is not the answer,” the shelter wrote on Facebook.

The new town drunk was heavily featured on local TV, with ABC 8 in Richmond doing a “Crime Alert” segment on the break-in. Co-anchor Eric Philips called it “one of the wildest stories” the station had ever covered, before he and co-anchor Heather Hope read some of the reactions from viewers to ABC 8’s story on its website.

“The bottom shelf stuff will get you like that,” one viewer posted, along with the crying face emoji.

Another person joked, “At least he made it to the bathroom… some of us humans can’t even do that!”

Yet another quipped, “I’ve heard of drunk as a skunk, but never drunk as a raccoon.”

You get the idea.

And in other wacky animal news, cops were called to an Iowa hair salon in June, after a baby deer broke in and started causing mayhem.

Watch above, via ABC 8.