Laura Ingraham Claims European Leaders – Not Trump – Threw a ‘Temper Tantrum’ Over Greenland

Fox News host Laura Ingraham alleged that European leaders threw a “temper tantrum” after President Donald Trump demanded that Denmark give the U.S. a piece of its territory, while refusing to rule out military action against an ally.

Apropos of no new geopolitical developments vis-à-vis Greenland, Trump demanded that Denmark, a NATO ally, hand over the Arctic territory of 56,000 people. Trump cited “national security” reasons, even though a 1951 agreement with Denmark permits the U.S. to drastically expand its military presence in the territory, which already has a U.S. base. The president has also said taking the territory is “what I feel is psychologically needed for success.”

Trump repeatedly refused to rule out the use of force to take Greenland, though on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he said, “I won’t use force,” but he nonetheless still demanded the territory. Later, he claimed to have arrived at “a concept of a deal” with European leaders, who expressed concern at Trump’s demand in recent weeks.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle, the host said a “temper tantrum” had been thrown – by the Europeans.

“Europe’s pointless temper tantrum,” she said, beginning her show. “Once again, Donald Trump and his team remind the world that the United States is the only power capable of holding the West together by protecting Europe from its own stupidity and weakness.”

As she spoke, the chyron read, “Dad sets the rules, kids learn to obey.”

“For most of its history, the relationship has been lopsided,” she said of the U.S. and the rest of NATO. “Now, that was great for the other NATO countries, but it was a lousy deal for the United States, our taxpayers. Other presidents just let the imbalance slide, but not Trump.”

Ingraham went on to accuse the Europeans of being “snooty.”

Watch above via Fox News.

