Chris Cuomo Goes Nuts on Former CNN Colleague Scott Jennings: ‘FAFO – Don’t Be a Tough Guy’

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo went ballistic on CNN’s Scott Jennings for using the term “illegal immigrant” and warned he will be forced to stop saying it when “somebody beats your ass.” Cuomo said the pummeling would be warranted for using such an “inhumane” word.

The ex-CNN star went off on his former colleague in a video rant posted to X and Instagram on Wednesday.

Cuomo referenced the spat Jennings got into with gun control activist Cameron Kasky on Monday, where Kasky told Jennings he “can’t say ‘illegals anymore.'” Jennings scoffed at Kasky and told him ,”How are you gonna enforce your edict on me, just out of curiosity?”

Cuomo was livid over that segment. He said there was an easy way to quiet Jennings — by beating him up.

“Be careful. You wanna be a tough guy, there are plenty of tough guys out there,” Cuomo said. “You wanna see how somebody can make you say ‘illegal’? And then what are you gonna do, sue, tough guy?”

He continued a moment later:

So if somebody beats your ass because you’re being rude and disrespectful and causing division in this country that’s causing distress and pain all over the streets and making people wanna hurt one another — if you really wanna be a part of that, as the expression goes, FAFO. Don’t be a tough guy.

For those unfamiliar, FAFO stands for “F*ck around, find out.”

Cuomo said earlier in the clip that Democrats and Republicans agreed a long time ago to start using the term “undocumented immigrants” — and that Jennings knew that and was being intentionally mean by disregarding it.

He added it was fine for Jennings to make “tough points,” but not to act like a “tough guy” while doing so.

Jennings started at CNN in 2017 and has become its breakout conservative voice in recent years. He and Cuomo worked at the network together for four years before Cuomo was fired in 2021.

Watch Cuomo rip Jennings in his X clip above.

