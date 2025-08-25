Laura Ingraham Lost for Words Over Why Trump Is So ‘Pro-Chinese Student’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham grilled Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick over President Donald Trump’s “pro-Chinese student” policies on Monday, questioning how giving visas to 600,000 students from China was “putting America first.”

“Mr. Secretary, with all due respect, how is allowing 600,000 students from the communist country of China putting America first?” asked Ingraham bluntly during an interview with Lutnick on The Ingraham Angle.

Lutnick replied, “Well, the president’s point of view is that what would happen if you didn’t have those 600,000 students is that you’d empty them from the top, all the students would go up to better schools, and the bottom 15% of universities and colleges would go out of business in America. So his view is he’s taking a rational economic view, which is classic Donald Trump.”

“But why are you helping Harvard?” questioned Ingraham. “That’s just helping Harvard and UCLA, and UCal Berkeley. Y’all helping those schools. Why? They’re like, you know, basically factories of anti-American propaganda, and now they’re getting a big influx of cash because of the Chinese students. I mean, I know President Trump has always been very pro-Chinese student, I just don’t understand it for the life of me. Those are 600,000 spots that American kids won’t get.”

Lutnick dodged the question, quickly moving the topic onto H-1B visas.

“I’ll tell you what I’m involved in. I’m involved in changing the H-1B program,” he said. “We’re gonna change that program.”

“Well, that’s a scam,” responded Ingraham.

Lutnick then proceeded to tout Trump’s Gold Card visa, which will give wealthy foreign residents a pathway to U.S. citizenship in exchange for millions of dollars.

On Monday – just months after Trump claimed many foreign students couldn’t even do basic math – the president announced he would be allowing 600,000 Chinese students to study in the U.S.

“We’re going to allow their students to come in. It’s very important, 600,000 students,” said Trump. “It’s very important. But we’re going to get along with China.”

According to Fox News, around 270,000 Chinese students are currently enrolled at universities across the U.S., meaning the number of Chinese students will more than double under Trump’s new plan.

Watch above via Fox News.