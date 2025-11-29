Sen. Marykwayne Mullin (R-OK) was steaming on Saturday over Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) warning that National Guard members could shoot American civilians ahead of two National Guard members actually be shot in Washington, D.C.

Mullin joined Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday in America where McEnany rolled a clip of Slotkin on ABC warning that President Donald Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to American cities could lead to American civilians being shot. The interview was conducted days before two National Guard members were shot in D.C. One of the two, Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, has since died from her injuries.

Slotkin told ABC:

It makes me incredibly nervous that we’re about to see people in law enforcement, people in uniform military get nervous, get stressed, shoot at American civilians. It is a very, very stressful situation for these law enforcement and for the communities on the ground. So it was a basically a warning to say, like, if you’re asked to do, something particularly against American citizens, you have the ability to go to your JAG officer and push back.

Slotkin was explaining the message of a video she took part in with other Democratic lawmakers (all of whom are veterans of the military or intelligence community) in which they warned troops not to follow illegal orders. They claimed there are threats to the Constitution within the United States and the military is being pitted against citizens.

The video led to Trump calling for the lawmakers to be jailed and put on trial for “seditious behavior.” In another post, he declared “seditious behavior” is “punishable by death.”

“Speculating about the National Guard shooting citizens, which has not happened, can have a radicalizing effect,” McEnany said about Slotkin’s comments.

On Wednesday, Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolf, 24, and Beckstrom were shot in D.C. Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, is now facing first degree murder charges.

Mullin went off on Slotkin and said she owed an apology to every person who wears a military uniform.

The senator said:

She should know better. She’s former CIA and what she’s doing is auditioning to run for president in 2028. What she’s saying is absolutely ridiculous. That’s such an insult to every man and woman that has ever served this great nation, either from law enforcement or into the military, to say that you’re gonna get nervous and you’re gonna shoot at U.S. citizens. That is not happening. We know that’s not happening. Is she saying that they’re not trained well? Is she saying that we don’t have the best men and women in uniform serving this great nation, protecting 100% of her freedom to go out there on TV to say something that stupid to protect her freedom of speech? She owes every single person uniform an apology. That is so ridiculous. And it makes me mad when these Democrats go out there and they’re so loose-lipped that they all that they’re not worried about the American people. They’re more focused on their political future.

Mullin called “bullcrap” on Slotkin and other lawmakers’ telling military service members in their video that they have their backs.

“She’s also the same person that came out and said that, you know, don’t follow illegal orders, to doubt what your what your commanding officer is saying, to second guess yourself, and then she goes out there and says that, by the way, I got your back, that’s bullcrap,” he said. “She would run from them as fast as she could if it was gonna hurt her political career and she knows it.”

Watch above via Fox News.