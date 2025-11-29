Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) announced on Saturday that he retiring from Congress and will not seek reelection, joining multiple other Republicans ditching the House of Representatives.

Nehls said in a statement posted to social media that he made his decision over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“After more than 30 years in law enforcement serving and protecting my community as a police officer, constable, Fort Bend County Sheriff, an Army veteran, and six years representing this district in Congress, I have made the decision, after conversations with my beautiful bride and my girls over the Thanksgiving holiday, to focus on my family and return home after this Congress,” Nehls wrote.

The congressman said he personally called President Donald Trump to let him know about his decision.

“Before making this decision, I called President Trump personally to let him know of my plans. President Trump has always been a strong ally for our district and a true friend, and I wanted him to hear it from me first,” he wrote.

Not long after Nehls said he was not running for reelection, his twin brother, Trever Nehls, declared that he will run for the congressional seat.

“I want to thank my brother for his decades of service in the military and in law enforcement where we served together. Troy has always led with integrity, courage, and a relentless commitment to public safety and he put our community first,” Trever Nehls wrote in a Facebook post.

Nehls’s announcement comes just days after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), once one of Trump’s most vocal supporters in Congress, revealed she’ll be leaving office in January. Greene’s announcement comes under very different cirumstances from that of Nehls. The president has lashed out at Greene over her repeated criticisms of her own party on healthcare, affordability, the Epstein Files, and more. Nehls has been far more consistent in his support for Trump. He was first elected in 2020.

“I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” Greene wrote in her announcement.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) also announced over the summer that he will not be seeking reelection. His term runs until January 2027. He told Axios this month he nearly resigned from office early over Trump’s proposed peace plan for Ukraine and Russia.