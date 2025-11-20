‘Punishable by DEATH’: Trump Floats Execution for Democrats Who Urged Soldiers to Disobey Illegal Orders to Be ‘ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL’

President Donald Trump suggested that six Democratic lawmakers who put out a video urging military members to “refuse illegal orders” were guilty of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!’ in a stunning Thursday morning Truth Social post.

The video, which was shared by Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), featured appearances from herself, Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ), as well as Reps. Jason Crow (D-CO), Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), and Maggie Goodlander (D-NH).

“We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community. The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution. Don’t give up the ship.” wrote Slotkin in her caption.

As a group, the Democrats submitted that “This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens.”

“Right now, the threats to our constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home. Our laws are clear: You can refuse illegal orders. You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders,” they continued, before going on to assert that “We have your back.”

“Don’t give up the ship,” urged several of the participants at the conclusion of the video.

On Thursday morning, Trump shared an article about the video, as well as his own thoughts on the matter.

“It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand – We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET. President DJT,” he wrote.

That opening volley was followed up by a number of reposts of comments assailing the Democrats in the video — including one which called for them to be hanged — as well as a second and third post from Trump himself.

“This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country,” argued the president. “Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP??? President DJT”

“SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” he added in a third post.