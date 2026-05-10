‘Not Even Believable’: Trump Knocks Judge for Apologizing to His Alleged Would-Be Assassin

President Donald Trump trashed a federal magistrate judge Sunday for having apologized to his alleged would-be assassin for the conditions in the prison where he is being held after being charged in relation to an attack at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui told 31-year-old Cole Allen during a hearing on Monday that he was “very troubled” by reports about Allen’s confinement after his arrest on April 25 on charges of attempting to assassinate the president.

Allen was initially placed on suicide watch, but his lawyers said those restrictions had later been lifted. His attorney told the court Allen remains confined in a padded cell under 24-hour lockdown with constant lighting.

Faruqui then questioned why Allen appeared to face stricter treatment than convicted violent offenders housed in the same facility and apologized to the suspect.

“I’m sorry,” Faruqui said in court. “It sounds like things have not been the way they’re supposed to.”

Host Sharyl Attkisson asked Trump about the incident and about Fariqui’s remarks when interviewing the president on Full Measure on Sunday.

“First of all we’re glad that you are safe and that your family is safe after the latest attempt on your life, how are you and the family doing?” Attkisson began.

“Very good,” Trump replied. It was an interesting evening but I felt very secure and I think Secret Service did a very good job.”

The host then pivoted to Faruqui, mentioning his apology.

“Well, I heard that and then after that they went back a couple of years and he was very apologetic to another suspect, who I didn’t even know about,” Trump said. “But he was also, the same judge, was very apologetic to somebody else having to do with a similar subject.”

“Not even believable, actually,” the president added.

The other case Trump mentioned relating to Faruqui, without detailing, came in 2023 when he also apologized to Jan. 6 defendant Taylor Taranto, who was arrested near former President Barack Obama’s home in a van containing weapons.

The judge told Taranto at the time that “we as a country have failed you” and pointed to Taranto’s military service and struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Watch above via Full Measure (WGME CBS).

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