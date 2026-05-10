‘Careful What You Pray For’: Jim Clyburn Warns GOP Redistricting Could Blow Up In Their Faces and Help Democrats

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) cautioned House Republicans should “be very careful” what they “pray for” as he claimed redistricting efforts in his state of South Carolina had opened the opportunity for three Democratic candidates to get elected.

The congressman appeared on CNN’s State of the Union to speak with anchor Jake Tapper who raised the “gerrymandering wars” that had begun across multiple states ahead of the midterms, “kicked off” by President Donald Trump’s push for Texas redistricting in 2024.

“Then Democrats decided to fight fire with fire,” the anchor said. “California came after that, Virginia and more. After redrawing maps in six states, Republicans now have approximately an eight seat advantage in these gerrymandering wars.”

He asked, “What do you think this might mean come November? Might Republicans hold the house?”

“Well, they might and they might not, because I do believe that the voters in this country are watching very closely and they are feeling, emotionally, what the threat is to our future,” Clyburn replied.

He continued: “And I do not believe that the majority of the voters in this country condone and will agree with what President Trump is doing. South Carolina, our delegation, our House, talked with him, before yesterday, but the Supreme Court two years ago spoke to this district and said it was unconstitutional. But the president says he wants them to redraw the lines anyway!”

“All I’m going to say to that is be very careful what you pray for,” he added. “Because what I do believe is that when they finish with the redistricting, there will be the possibilities of at least three Democrats getting elected here in South Carolina to the United States Congress.”

Tapper summarized: “So you think that the redistricting they’re doing in South Carolina could not only dilute your Democratic leaning district, but other Republican leaning districts so as to make them more competitive. That’s interesting.”

Watch above via CNN.

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