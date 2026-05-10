President Donald Trump torched the National Football League (NFL) on multiple fronts when asked whether the federal government will step in over “price gouging.”

Sharyl Attkisson asked Trump about accusations of “price gouging” in the NFL on Sunday’s Full Measure, and the president did not hold back in his criticism of the NFL, saying they could do fine earning a little “less.”

The Department of Justice launched a probe into the NFL last month over whether they are harming viewers with anticompetitive tactics through means like spreading games across various streaming services.

“I don’t like it. They’re making a lot of money. They could make a little bit less. They could let the people see. You have people that live for Sunday,” Trump said.

He also knocked the league over a dynamic kickoff rule introduced in 2024, aimed at making initial kickoffs safer and encouraging more returns, which he has blasted in the past.

“They could be killing the golden goose. I mean they have that stupid kickoff thing that you can’t watch. It’s unwatchable,” Trump said.

Check out the exchange below:

SHARYL ATTKISSON: On some domestic issues, one of them a lot of people are interested in, involving the NFL, your Justice Department is investigating the NFL for moving a lot viewers from free broadcast television to more expensive pay programming like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Peacock, and YouTube where the NFL makes more money. Do you think this is price gouging on America’s favorite sport? Should the government do anything about it? DONALD TRUMP: It’s tough. It’s a tough [one]. You’ve got people that love football. They’re great people. They don’t make enough money to go and pay this. It’s tough and they could be killing the golden goose. I mean they have that stupid kickoff thing that you can’t watch. It’s unwatchable. I hate the games where they, you know, they have the new phony kickoff. I don’t think it’s any safer. I hope college football doesn’t do that. You know what I’m talking about? ATTKISSON: I’m not a big football [viewer]. TRUMP: You are not a football fan. These people know what I’m talking about. They ruin the game. But they have to be careful because others have tried this and all of a sudden you don’t have a sport anymore, probably will. ATTKISSON: The government will step in and do something? TRUMP: There’s something very sad when they take football away from many, many people. Very sad. I don’t like it. ATTKISSON: So do you think the government will step in and do something? TRUMP: I don’t like it. They’re making a lot of money. They could make a little bit less. They could let the people see. You have people that live for Sunday… They can’t think about anything else and then all of a sudden they’re going to have to pay a thousand dollars a game. It’s crazy. I’m not happy about it.

Watch above via Full Measure via WGME (CBS).

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