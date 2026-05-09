Trump Blurts ‘This is Where Our Nation Stands!!!’ in Morning Post — Cites Month-Old Poll AGAINST War

President Donald Trump kicked off his Saturday social media barrage with a post elevating a data point from a month-old poll — which actually showed overwhelming opposition to Trump’s war.

The president took questions from reporters on the South Lawn of the White House as he departed for Sterling, Virginia on Friday, and told reporters that he thought things were going well.

On Saturday morning, the president posted a message on his Truth Social account that seemed to suggest support for his war.

“Very important. This is where our Nation stands!!! President DJT” the president wrote, along with a link to an article from a pro-Trump outlet.

The article, entitled “Majority say preventing Iran from acquiring nukes more important than ending war: Poll,” referenced a single data point from a Rasmussen-affiliated poll:

Overall, a narrow majority of 53% of U.S. voters say it is more important to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon than it is to end the fighting, according to a Napolitan News survey. A further 60% prioritize preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon on stabilizing energy prices in the U.S. “People don’t trust the regime. People don’t want weaselly promises,” pollster Scott Rasmussen said. “They don’t want the idea of, of saying, well, Iran could develop nuclear capabilities for civilian purposes if they promise not to use it for nuclear weapons. That’s what the Iranian regime has said they would like to do. Very few Americans think that Iran would keep that promise. They want to see that nuclear capability eliminated completely.”

But the article, and the poll, were from April 10. And despite the fact that Rasmussen polls tend to favor Trump, the results of the survey were not great for Trump:

Currently 39% of voters favor the attacks on Iran while 54% oppose them.

This includes 23% of voters who Strongly Favor the attacks and 39% who Strongly Oppose them.

Nearly 9 in 10 (85%) Trump-policy voters favor the attacks, but Traditional GOP voters oppose them by a margin of 51% to 40%.

Support has remained near 40% throughout the war, while opposition has fluctuated from a low of 46% (shortly after the announcement) to a high of 61% at the beginning of April.

The president’s handling of the overall situation in Iran continues to follow perceptions of the attacks: 41% approve of President Trump’s handling while 56% disapprove of it.

These numbers include 23% who Strongly Approve of the president’s handling, while 43% Strongly Disapprove.

The president’s poll numbers have only gotten worse from there.

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