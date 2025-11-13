Sean Hannity Asks JD Vance What He’s Learned From ‘Force of Nature’ Trump

Fox News’ Sean Hannity asked Vice President JD Vance what he’s learned from President Donald Trump, whom he described as a force of nature during an interview set to air on Hannity’s show Thursday evening.

Anchor Martha MacCallum rolled the tape on the exchange on The Story Thursday afternoon.

What have you learned for President Trump? I mean, he is a force of nature,” began Hannity as Vance cut in to affirm that “He is.”

“I’ve known him 30 years. What have you learned from him?” repeated Hannity.

Vance answered:

You know, a few things. Number one, the president is amazing at compartmentalizing things. When something is going on-, there’s always a crisis. The very best day in the West Wing, there’s at least one crisis somewhere in the world that somebody’s putting your desk. The president has an incredible ability to sort of say, “Okay, focus on that for 15 minutes and then go and focus on something totally different for 15 minutes.” That’s not naturally how I am. If something bad is going on, I tend to want to think about that thing and solve that problem before I go on to something else. The president is incredible at that compartmentalization. I think it’s one of the reasons why he can handle ten different problems at once is because he’s able to troubleshoot and then move on to the next thing, troubleshoot and move on to the next thing. The second thing that I’ve learned from the president, Sean, and I’ve tried to absorb it as much as I can, and I think some of this is just who he is and his natural instincts is: he has better instincts about human beings than anybody that I have ever met.

