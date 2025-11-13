Ted Cruz Blasts Tucker Carlson’s Latest: He’s ‘Now—Literally—Calling Jews… Nazis’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) lit into Tucker Carlson on Thursday, accusing him of “literally calling Jews Nazis” and defending New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Cruz shared a post of independent journalist David Reaboi ripping into Carlson’s newsletter on Thursday and wrote, “This highlighted sentence is astonishing. Tucker is now—literally—calling Jews…Nazis. But really, he’s not an antisemite.”

The sentence Cruz highlighted came from a paragraph that read, “These people are sick. No human is inherently more valuable than another because of their identity. God created everyone in His image. It doesn’t matter if you’re American, European, African, Middle Eastern, Australian, or from North Pole. There is no such thing as blood superiority. Those who disagree, like the IDF’s leaders, have more in common with Adolf Eichmann than Jesus. Remembering that American taxpayers fund this lunacy is enraging enough to cause a blood pressure spike. Each day it continues is a day of national humiliation.” Adolf Eichmann, of course, was a Nazi leader who helped to organize the Holocaust.

Reaboi also offered his take on Carlson, writing, “In this morning’s newsletter, Tucker Carlson finally found people who he believes it’s fair and proper to compare to Nazis: Israelis (and Jews like Ben Shapiro and Mark Levin in America).” Reaboi added:

The Jews’ Old Testament, Carlson says, tells them that “blood guilt” is ok, and justifies genocide against non-Jews. This is a theological justification for Christian hatred of Jews that is based on complete fabrications and deliberate lies. This would be evil stuff coming from a leftist—but his rehab efforts on behalf of the WW2 Germans ought to put all this in a more sinister light. Hard to miss what he’s getting at here, and you people defending him are transforming yourselves into ghouls.

Cruz also hammered Carlson over his defense of Mamdani, writing, “Actively defending Comrade Mamdani. Claiming it’s “baseless” to say Mamdani is a jihadist (despite his long radical record to the contrary). If Tucker now views his job as defending Mamdani, how, exactly, is he different from Ilhan Omar?”

Carlson’s recent platforming of white supremacist and vehement anti-Semite Nick Fuentes has led to a deep split within MAGA and the GOP. Cruz has long been critical of Carlson’s embrace of isolationism and friendly takes on American adversaries like Iran and Russia.

