‘Trash the Constitution!’ Fox’s Jonathan Turley Blasts 2028 Dems for Embracing Court-Packing

Fox News’ Jonathan Turley sounded the alarm over Democrats’ renewed interest in court-packing on Monday.

Reflecting on Pete Buttigieg’s recent flirtation with a 13-seat Supreme Court to match “the district structure of the federal judiciary,” Turley excoriated the former transportation secretary for “pandering to the mob.”

“He went before an audience and had to offer them something, so he offered them up the United States Supreme Court, perhaps the single most important institution in this country’s constitutional system. He’s wrong, this wouldn’t reflect the district court system. I think he’s referring to the circuit courts, the fact that there are 13 of them, but that’s the extent of that analysis. What is really troubling here, and I go into this in my book, Rage and the Republic, is that at our 250th anniversary, pundits and professors are calling to trash the Constitution or make radical changes,” began Turley. “And as I discuss in the book, you know, they openly talk about the need to guarantee, once they retake power, never to lose it again. And one Harvard professor said, ‘look, all the things we’re talking about here are not going to get through the Supreme Court. So, we have to take over the Supreme Court.’ Because many of these measures are blatantly unconstitutional. And so you have to retake the court. So that’s what we’re talking about here. And they’re trying to condition voters that, you know, it is worth guaranteeing us power to trade off core institutions like the court, and they’re hammering away at this.”

After anchor John Roberts played a series of clips of prominent Democrats attacking the Supreme Court, Turley continued his point:

There’s a difference between expanding the court gradually, and what these Democrats are talking about, which is packing the court, adding four liberal justices to flip the result of cases so that they can re-institute, for example, racial gerrymandering, where the courts literally group people by race, something that the Supreme Court finally said is blatantly unconstitutional. Or to get through the federal wealth tax, which is also unconstitutional in my view. This whole list of items that the Democrats want to do to guarantee power require them to take this hostile move against the court. And these are people who are showing that they are politicians who can’t think beyond the next election, let alone the next generation. And it is dangerous.

Watch above via Fox News.

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