‘What’s Going On Here?’ CNN’s Brianna Keilar And MMA Analyst Dig Into Eric Trump’s Alleged ‘Fixed Fight’ DMs

CNN’s Brianna Keilar quizzed mixed martial arts analyst Luke Thomas about the rumors swirling over direct messages Eric Trump allegedly sent to a UFC fighter before the Freedom 250 White House fights on Sunday.

“I want to ask you about sort of this side drama, this online drama surrounding the fights,” Keilar began Monday. “UFC star Daniel Cormier…He posted screenshots of DMs. Do you know what I’m asking?”

“I know exactly what you’re asking!” Thomas exclaimed.

Keilar continued, “So, he posted these screenshots of these DMs that are purportedly between him and Eric Trump, where Eric Trump is asking if any of the fights were rigged. The post has been deleted. Eric Trump said that these messages were completely fake — ‘They didn’t happen. They were A.I.-generated.’ And he also posted a video of Cormier saying he got hacked or something, saying he can’t believe people believed the messages. What’s going on here?”

“I don’t know!” Thomas responded. “So, a tweet did go out because at first I’m like, ‘Was that even a real tweet?’ Someone sent me a screenshot. I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s fake.’ And then I saw a media reporter who I trust is real, he’s been in the game for a long time. He’s like, ‘No, I saw it.’ I was like, ‘Okay.'”

🚨 In a now-deleted post, Daniel Cormier exposed Eric Trump for asking him if any of the UFC White House fights were rigged: "I'm probably going to get a lot of flak for bringing this to light, however I refuse to stay silent… Shame on anyone trying to ruin this beautiful… pic.twitter.com/0GldF9HOOG — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 14, 2026

Thomas continued:

So then we figured out you could see the replies. So, like, the tweet was deleted, but the replies are still there. So, a tweet went out from his account — That’s a fact. There’s no debate about that. But it’s really weird what happened. You had Eric Trump saying, “Well, this was an A.I. conversation.” It’s like, why would Cormier tweet out an A.I. conversation or A.I. image between you and him? That makes no sense. So the hacking part seems like plausible deniability to me, but everything just feels weird, because usually when your account gets hacked, it takes a while to get it back. And he seemed to get it back instantly.

“I have as many questions as you do,” Thomas added.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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