Trump Boasts His UFC WH Event Might Be ‘More Important Than the World Cup’

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President Donald Trump suggested Monday that his UFC fight night at the White House might have been “more important than the World Cup.”

The night before, Trump was seated within the newly constructed venue on the White House lawn to watch UFC Freedom 250. The fight card, featuring a wide variety of fighters from across the globe, had its fair share of exciting finishes.

During a Monday meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump brought up French heavyweight Ciryl Gane’s knockout win at Freedom 250. He then joked that Gane’s win at the event may have been bigger than France’s achievements in the World Cup.

“And we had a really exciting, I think maybe one of the most incredible evenings in the history of the White House,” Trump said while sitting beside Macron. “We had an evening last night with the fighters and I was very happy. I called last night, very late last night, to congratulate you because in the heavyweight division, a French fighter won. I don’t know, is that maybe more important than the World Cup? To some people it might be. To some people it might be. You have a good team in the world, very good team; but you have good fighters, too. And you’re a great country, and it’s an honor to be with you. Thank you very much.”

Much of the talk surrounding the event, however, has centered on heavyweight Josh Hokit. Following his knockout win, he used his post-fight interview to call former First Lady Michelle Obama a man.

Watch the clip above.

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