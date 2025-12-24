Trump Lashes Out at ‘Dead Man Walking’ Stephen Colbert, Demands CBS ‘Put Him to Sleep NOW’

President Donald Trump lashed out at Late Show host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday evening, branding Colbert a “dead man walking” and urging CBS to “put him to sleep.”

“Stephen Colbert is a pathetic trainwreck, with no talent or anything else necessary for show business success,” wrote Trump in a Truth Social post. “Now, after being terminated by CBS, but left out to dry, he has actually gotten worse, along with his nonexistent ratings.”

He continued, “Stephen is running on hatred and fumes ~ A dead man walking! CBS should, ‘put him to sleep,’ NOW, it is the humanitarian thing to do!”

In a follow-up post, the president added, “Who has the worst Late Night host, CBS, ABC, or NBC??? They all have three things in common: High Salaries, No Talent, REALLY LOW RATINGS!”

While CBS announced the cancelation of Colbert’s show back in July, it is not scheduled to go off-air until May 2026.

Trump celebrated the news of Colbert’s cancelation earlier this year, warning that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was “next.”

“I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!” he wrote. “Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.”

ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! just a few months later, however the show returned after a one-week hiatus – angering the president, who threatened to sue the network for putting Kimmel back on-air.

“I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled!” complained Trump. “He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution. I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative.”