Ben Shapiro Shreds Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Trump Rift: ‘Always Playing the Victim’

Ben Shapiro went off on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over her feud with President Donald Trump on Monday. Shapiro accused Greene of desperately trying to lead a “splinter effort” to “take control” of MAGA, but argued, in reality, she was doing nothing more than complaining.

The conservative media star shared his thoughts on the squabble on the latest episode of his program, The Ben Shapiro Show. He read part of Greene’s lengthy response to Trump branding her a “traitor,” where Greene said the president “attacked” her. Later, she claimed “aggressive rhetoric” like that has “historically led to death threats.”

Shapiro is not buying that slant.

“Always playing the victim, Marjorie Taylor Greene,” he said.

He also ripped MTG for her recent media tour, where she has bashed Republicans like House Leader Mike Johnson (R-LA), and said it was interesting the mainstream media was suddenly embracing her, now that she had turned on Trump. He argued:

“Marjorie Taylor Greene has been attempting to run essentially. her own knockoff version, her Temu version, of MAGA. She has been out retailing it to The View, she has been out retailing it to CNN, and MSNBC, she has become the hot new thing in the legacy media. “You know, the Jewish space lasers lady, that lady is the hot new thing with regard to the legacy media. They now have strange new respect for Marjorie Taylor Greene, because she has decided that she is going to attack Trump full-time.”

The Daily Wire co-founder then slammed her for her main beef with Trump — her “ridiculous” belief that the president is covering up files tied to dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. Shapiro said MTG has been pushing the conspiracy theory that Epstein was tied to Israeli intelligence because of her quack beliefs on Jews and Israel.

“She’s just putting that out there, no evidence whatsoever, because she doesn’t like Israel,” Shapiro said. “And also because she has some peculiar views, shall we say, about Jews.”

Shapiro said MTG and other Republicans, like Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), have become obsessed with the Epstein files because they are upset Trump has not been as harsh on Israel as they would like.

“None of these people were screaming bloody murder about the Epstein files when Joe Biden was president of the United States,” Shapiro said. “President Trump comes on the scene, doesn’t do the foreign policy they want, and suddenly they start screaming at the top of their lungs about the Epstein files.”

