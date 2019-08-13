The New York City Fire Department is investigating to find out if a first responder posted about Jeffrey Epstein’s death on an internet chat board popular with white nationalists and alt-right trolls, according to Buzzfeed News.

Around 40 minutes before ABC News first reported Epstein’s death to Twitter, someone posted the news to the 4chan message board.

“[D]ont ask me how I know, but Epstein died an hour ago from hanging, cardiac arrest. Screencap this,” said the message posted at 8:16 AM. Users responded that they didn’t believe the writer of the post, and he detailed the methods allegedly used to resuscitate Epstein, suggesting the author of the post would have had to be either a first responder, medical worker, or otherwise in the circle of those who attempted to resuscitate today’s most famous pedophile in America.

Frank Gribbon, Deputy Commissioner for the FDNY, told Buzzfeed he “could not verify the accuracy of the information” in the 4chan post. However, any medical professional who shares patient information without consent is committing a HIPPA violation, a federal health privacy law. He said his department is reviewing the incident.

Oren Barzilay, the president of the union for EMT workers Local 2507 in New York, said the 4chan post appears to be third party info, because his union members do not release this type of info. He said the union would investigate the possible breach of confidentiality if an accusation came forward.

The alleged treatment information in the 4chan post cannot yet be verified because the final coroner’s report has not yet been released. But information released by the Federal Bureau of Prisons seems to match up with what was posted on 4chan.

Part of the post claimed the first responders performed “telemetry advised bicarb.” Dr. Keith Wesley told Buzzfeed News this could mean first responders were trying to resuscitate the patient with a hospital’s directions.

“Telemetry implies the paramedics were in contact with a medical control hospital who then gave orders to give Sodium Bicarbonate, bicarb which is designed to reverse the acid buildup in the blood from prolonged cardiac arrest,” Wesley said.

The 4chan user made six posts about Epstein’s death. One claimed that first responders attempted to resuscitate Epstein for 40 minutes before transporting him to a hospital, where medical professionals attempted to bring him back to life for another 20 minutes. These claims are at least partially consistent with information already released by the Federal Bureau of Prisons regarding Epstein’s death.

4chan is the predecessor of 8chan, the message board where the El Paso shooter posted his manifesto. Creators made 8chan after 4chan started getting serious about banning exceptionally disturbing content.

[Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images]

