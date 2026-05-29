Marjorie Taylor Greene Ties Bow on Carefree Vacation With Thomas Massie by Going Full Charlie Kirk Conspiracy Theorist

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, the conspiracy theorist banished from the MAGA movement by President Donald Trump, accused a vacuous “they” of being behind the murder of Charlie Kirk last fall in a tweet lamenting the end of her carefree vacation with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).

Greene and Massie — the latter of whom was recently defeated in his district’s GOP primary — have chronicled their recent adventures together on X.

On Friday, to Greene’s great chagrin, the pair parted ways in a farewell she commemorated on X.

“We just said goodbye to our good friends Thomas and Carolyn Massie. The civil war in the Republican Party is successfully gutting the true America Firsters, like myself, Thomas and others. But I don’t think most Americans realize the extent of what’s happening, how bad it is, and what it’s going to produce,” began Greene, who continued:

After taking the hard principled stand against war with Iran in June 2025 and releasing the Epstein files, the neocon controlled Republican establishment now backed by the President set out to destroy us.

Thomas and I took two different routes but ended up in the same place, which delivered a message to our colleagues to never go against the President even on issues he himself promised to do and at the same time delivered the louder stronger message to the American people that no matter what they say on tv, rally stages, committee hearings, campaign ads, or stump speeches, Republicans and Trump have overwhelmingly rejected America First and will do anything possible to cut the head off of anyone who tries to fly its banner.

The extent and extremes to which they have gone should shock everyone.

For me, I was Trump’s loudest champion for years supporting him when no one else would, voting with him 98% of the time, and he called me a traitor for releasing the Epstein files, refusing to support war with Iran, and fighting against the White House’s bad policies that only serve their donors like a 10 year moratorium on state rights to regulate and make laws on AI and data centers.

And yet my perfect conservative voting record, legislative accomplishments like the House passing my articles of impeachment of Biden’s DHS Secretary that oversaw the invasion of our country, passing my bill making it a felony to trans children under 18, my work as DOGE Chair defunding waste fraud and abuse and so much more, suddenly meant nothing to low educated Republicans that are easily manipulated by bot armies and bought and paid for social media influencers that spread absurd lies about me.

After supporting the Republican Party by paying all of my dues to the NRCC every Congress, endorsing and campaigning for Republican candidates, and spending millions and traveling the country to get Trump elected, to be called a traitor and not a single Republican (even the ones I helped get elected like JD Vance and others) not to utter a word of public support for me, it became abundantly clear that the Republican Party is something I can no longer support and want nothing to do with.

None of my policy views have changed, but everything changed about the man I supported to be president and the party I supported to gain the majority.

They are all under full capture and control.

And if you refuse to be captured and controlled with them, then their captors will set out to kill you, and the party sits in silence while it happens.

What they just did to Thomas Massie is unforgivable. I saw it all coming early, had just watched my friend Charlie Kirk assassinated, and knew they were going to do all of it and probably worse to me too, so I refused to allow it to happen to me, my family, and my district, so I resigned.

But Thomas stayed in the fight and they slaughtered him with tens of millions of foreign donor dollars that fueled lies, slander, character assassination, and even broke their own laws to do it.

They told lies to Kentucky’s 4th district that Massie had turned into a liberal Democrat, voting for Democrat policies, and even made vicious lying illegal AI ads showing him in a sexual relationship with AOC and Ilhan Omar.

Even though ALL of it was horrific lies proven wrong with his own 14 year impeccable America First liberty driven voting record, naive older voters in his district were easily fooled by the AIPAC and Israel funded campaign lies, and voted for a new candidate who refused every single debate with Thomas Massie and has no voting record to prove what he stands for at all.

The capture is complete.

What will you do about it?