Former Attorney General Pam Bondi told lawmakers on Friday morning that she “delegated” oversight of the release of the Epstein files to current Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Bondi met with the House Oversight Committee on Friday to discuss her role in the release of files related to the case of convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

The files related to Epstein were released by the administration after a congressional bill pushed them to do so, though critics have long criticized the effort over numerous redactions and the fact that the files led to zero charges for any Epstein associates.

NEW: Former AG Pam Bondi’s opening statement ahead of her highly anticipated appearance this morning before lawmakers about her handling of Epstein investigation. pic.twitter.com/Uf87bbgFVc — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCNN) May 29, 2026

“To the best of my knowledge, the Department produced everything required under the Epstein Files Transparency Act,” Bondi told lawmakers in her opening statement.

She went on to note that Blanche was the one in charge of overseeing the effort.

“As the head of a large Department with broad responsibilities, I did not lead every aspect of this effort or conduct that document review myself. I delegated oversight over this process to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. The team of professionals who reviewed all of the materials that we collected assured me the only materials that were withheld were either non-responsive, privileged, or duplicative,” she said.

Check out Bondi’s full opening statement below:

Good morning. Before we start today, I want to reiterate what I have said many times regarding the Department’s handling during my tenure as Attorney General of the voluminous materials that are now commonly known as the Epstein Files.I am proud of the Department’s record and commitment to transparency under my leadership. We demonstrated an unprecedented commitment to transparency in the Department’s search for, collection, and review of the Epstein files, producing nearly 3 million pages of material, including thousands of videos and hundreds of thousands of images.These investigations span FOUR administrations, dating back to the Bush administration and have gone on through the Obama administration, the first Trump administration, and the Biden administration. The only time federal prosecutors were permitted to launch investigations against Epstein and Maxwell was when President Trump occupied the White House. Only under President Trump were 3 million Epstein-related documents released.This was an enormously complicated and labor- intensive process. To the best of my knowledge, the Department produced everything required under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Our diligent and good faith effort to collect materials ensured that all potentially responsive documents that could be reasonably located would see the light of day. All Department components were directed to submit any potentially responsive records, resulting in a comprehensive review of millions of documents. As the head of a large Department with broad responsibilities, I did not lead every aspect of this effort or conduct that document review myself. I delegated oversight over this process to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. The team of professionals who reviewed all of the materials that we collected assured me the only materials that were withheld were either non-responsive, privileged, or duplicative. Although not required by the Act, the Department has given Congress access to unredacted, duplicative materials in the Reading Room in an effort at maximum transparency.There were redaction errors. But since day one of this process, this Department has been committed to accountability and transparency. Our stance has always been that the Department stands ready to review any potential evidence of criminal activity related to Epstein and his associates and would pursue appropriate investigative or prosecutorial action wherever the facts and law warrant.I would like to repeat what I shared before the House Judiciary Committee in February: I have spent my entire career fighting for victims and I will continue to do so. I am deeply sorry for what any victim has been through, especially as a result of that monster. If they have any information to share with law enforcement about anyone who has hurt them or abused them, the FBI is waiting to hear from them.The bottom line is: justice and transparency in this matter have been delivered at the direction of President Trump and his administration.

Epstein died of apparent suicide in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges. Longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving 20 years for sex trafficking, which the Department of Justice said she did in coordination with Epstein, who was already a convicted sex predator before his death.

Maxwell was controversially given a prison transfer after meeting with Blanche about Epstein. Those talks also led to no charges.

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