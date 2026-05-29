Trump Announces He’s Now Meeting in Situation Room for Final Decision on Iran Peace Deal

President Donald Trump declared on Friday that he was heading to the Situation Room to consider whether to approve a new peace deal with Iran.

“I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination” on a peace deal with Iran, Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. The declaration raised speculation that a big announcement could be coming on U.S.-Iranian relations.

Trump then ran through his litany of requirements for the U.S. to sign a peace deal.

“Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb,” Trump wrote, continuing:

The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions. All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated (we have removed, through detonation, numerous such mines with our great underwater mine sweepers. Iran will complete the immediate removal and/or detonation of any mines that are left, which will not be many!). Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of “heading home!” Say HELLO to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favorite President! The enriched material, sometimes referred to as “Nuclear Dust,” which is buried deep underground with virtually collapsed mountains, caused by our powerful B2 Bomber attack 11 months ago, sitting on top of it, will be unearthed by the United States (which, it is agreed, is the only Country, along with China, with the mechanical capability of doing so!), in close coordination and conjunction with the Islamic Republic of Iran, plus the International Atomic Energy Agency, and DESTROYED. No money will be exchanged, until further notice.

Trump added, “Other items, of far less importance, have been agreed to. I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination.”

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