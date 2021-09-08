A Bunch of Zebras Are on the Loose in Maryland

If you live in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and you see zebras wandering around, don’t worry, you’re not hallucinating.

A dazzle of zebras (yes, you read that correctly, a dazzle) has been on the loose for the past few days, according to animal control. Per the Washington Post, there are five on the loose, but they have splintered off into two groups. Group A of the zebras consists of three zebras together, and the other two are in Group B.

To answer your first question, these zebras apparently belong to a private farm and the owner has been trying to get them back.

In the interest of public safety, people are being advised to please not approach the zebras.

There have been multiple sightings of zebras in the area, including one amazing account from Alexis Reed Curling, whose daughter alerted her to the presence of striped equines in the backyard.

Curling recounted the phone call she had trying to report the sighting of three zebras:

I called 311 and she thought I was crazy, she thought I was crazy. She paused for a long minute. I said, “Ma’am, I am not drinking. I have not had any drugs. I have zebras in my backyard walking on the train tracks. I just wanted to know what service could come out because I didn’t want them to get hit,” and she paused for a long time and then said, “OK, here’s the number.”

You can watch that report above, via NBC Washington.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com