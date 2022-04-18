Alex Jones’ InfoWars Filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook Defamation Lawsuits

Three companies owned by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, including InfoWars, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid several ongoing lawsuits.

Reuters reviewed the bankruptcy filings InfoWars submitted to the Southern District of Texas, reporting that their estimated assets are in the range of $0 to $50,000, and their liability is between $1 million to $10 million. CBS News corroborated the report by saying the other 2 Jones companies that filed for bankruptcy were IWHealth (AKA Infowars Health) and Prison Planet TV.

The development comes as Jones remains bogged down in defamation lawsuits stemming from his false claims that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Jones was found liable for damages after relatives of the massacre victims sued him for defamation over the torment and harassment they received from his followers.

The case against Jones was reopened after the plaintiffs rejected his offer to pay each of them $120,000 as a settlement. Jones was recently ordered to appear at a two-day deposition and give video testimony ahead of the trial, but he did not appear, citing health issues.

Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis called Jones’ refusal to appear “willful,” so he was ordered to pay up to $50,000 per day until he agreed to give testimony. Jones is also being accused of moving millions of dollars into shell companies in an attempt to hide his assets from those suing him.

