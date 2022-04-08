Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is being accused of transferring millions of dollars out of InfoWar’s accounts and into shell companies in an apparent gambit to avoid paying victims of the Sandy Hook massacre, who are suing him.

Will Sommer reports that in a motion filed Wednesday the families suing Jones claim he has worked to hide InfoWars’ assets and deceptively made the company appear to be on the verge of bankruptcy.

Jones is being sued for defamation by the families of some of the 20 children and 6 teachers killed in the 2012 school shooting after Jones claimed that the shooting had never happened and suggested it was a false flag operation.

A judge recently found Jones liable for damages and a trial is set for August to determine how much he should pay the families

The families’ motion, filed in Texas, alleges Jones has “doomsday prepped” his finances to avoid paying damages in the future.

“On paper, InfoWars’ parent company Free Speech Systems seems to lose money every year,” Sommer writes in the Daily Beast.

Sommer continues, breaking down some of the figures surrounding Jones’ lucrative business:

“Yet Jones has allegedly transferred significant amounts out of the company—financial transactions that often coincide with legal setbacks Jones has faced in the Sandy Hook cases. After the families sued him in 2018, for example, Jones allegedly started personally withdrawing a total of $18 million from the Free Speech Systems bank account over three years, along with drawing an annual $600,000 salary.”

Sommer goes on to explain that the “suspicious transfers” go to a company called PQPR, “which the plaintiffs claim is controlled by Jones and his family members.”

“Shortly after Jones lost his last appeal to block the defamation cases in Texas, PQPR claimed that Free Speech Systems owed it $54 million—almost all of InfoWars’ assets,” Sommer adds, noting where and how all of InfoWar’s assets have suddenly left their books.

The Sandy Hook plaintiffs accused Jones of using an “alphabet soup of shell entities” to hide his assets – an apparent reference to PQPR.

“They’re transfers designed to siphon off [Jones’] assets to make them judgment-proof,” the lawyers allege in the motion.

