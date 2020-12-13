comScore

Alex Jones Says at Pro-Trump March Joe Biden Will Be Removed From Office ‘One Way Or Another!’

By Zachary PetrizzoDec 13th, 2020, 9:02 am

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Saturday, during the pro-Trump “Jericho March” in Washinton D.C., stated that President-elect Joe Biden “will be removed one way or another” from office to a fiery crowd of Trump supporters.

“We will never back down to the Satanic pedophile, globalist New World Order and their walking-dead reanimated corpse Joe Biden, and we will never recognize him,” Jones began his rant.

“And we will never recognize him. President Trump had zero connection to Russians. No proof. Four years of investigation. With the Bidens, it’s open and shut,” he continued.

The conspiracy theorist then called Biden a “globalist” before alluding to what many Twitter users found to be a threat.

“So I don’t know who’s going to The White House in 38 days, but I sure know this. Joe Biden is a globalist, and Joe Biden will be removed, one way or another!” Jones concluded.

