Alex Jones will cannibalize his neighbors if that’s what it takes to survive the coronavirus pandemic, he told listeners of his daily radio show.

“I’ll admit it. I will eat my neighbors. I’m not letting my kids die. I’m just going to be honest,” Jones said during a segment of the live-streamed program. “I have extrapolated this out. I won’t have to for a few years, because I have food and stuff. But I’m literally looking at my neighbors now, going, ‘Am I ready to hang them up and gut them and skin them and chop them up?’ And you know what, I’m ready. My daughters aren’t starving to death. I’ll eat my neighbors. … I’ll eat your ass, I will.”

The notorious, Austin-based host of The Alex Jones Show has promulgated a range of conspiracy theories in recent years, including the idea that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting never took place. Social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Spotify gave him the boot in 2018, but his website, Infowars, still receives more than 10 million visitors each month.

Jones, 45, has been battling his ex-wife, Kelly Jones, for custody of their three children since their 2015 divorce. His ex-wife applied for an emergency order for custody of their two daughters, aged 15 and 11, after Jones was arrested on a DWI charge on a Tuesday morning in March. The couple’s son, Rex, is 18.

“I’m combat model. Optimum self-efficiency. Probably the leader,” Jones added on his radio broadcast. “My point is, have you thought about this yet? Because I’m somebody that thought I could fix this, and I’m starting to think about having to eat my neighbors. You think I like sizing up my neighbor, how I’m gonna haul him up by a chain? Chop his ass up? I’ll do it. My children aren’t going hungry.”

