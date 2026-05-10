President Donald Trump bemoaned the Supreme Court’s ruling striking down his tariff policy on Sunday, calling out Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett in a lengthy Truth Social screed.

The president’s long day of posting continued with an extended rant about the Supreme Court. After the court ruled in February that Trump’s signature tariff policy was illegal, Trump promptly imposed a new 10% tarrif on all goods from every country.

A group of small businesses sued the Trump administration over the new policy, leading to Thursday’s 2-1 ruling from a panel of federal judges determining that the president had wrongly invoked the law when he implemented the 10% tariff.

Trump repeatedly attacked the Supreme Court justices after the decision — including those he appointed — calling them “weak, stupid, and bad” and “an embarrassment to their families.”

Yet, Sunday’s post struck a different tone, praising both Gorsuch and Barrett while puzzling over how to “reconcile” their choice on tariffs with Trump’s high opinion of them.

“I ‘Love’ Justice Neil Gorsuch! He’s a really smart and good man, but he voted against me, and our Country, on Tariffs, a devastating move. How do I reconcile this? So bad, and hurtful to our Country,” he wrote. “I have, likewise, always liked and respected Amy Coney Barrett, but the same thing with her. They were appointed by me, and yet have hurt our Country so badly!”

The president went on to question why “certain Republican Nominated Justices” ruled against him while those appointed by Democrats followed their nominators’ wishes, claiming that it was “ok” for justices he appointed to be “loyal” to him.

He wrote:

With certain Republican Nominated Justices that we have on the Supreme Court, the Democrats don’t really need to “PACK THE COURT” any longer. In fact, I should be the one wanting to PACK THE COURT! I’m working so hard to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and then people that I appointed have shown so little respect to our Country, and its people. What is the reason for this? They have to do the right thing, but it’s really OK for them to be loyal to the person that appointed them to “almost” the highest position in the land, that is, a Justice of the United States Supreme Court. Democrat Justices always remain true to the people that honored them for that very special Nomination.

Trump also predicted that the court would rule against his Department of Justice’s bid to eliminate birthright citizenship, noting his own unprecedented visit to a Supreme Court hearing in April.

“I choose people to help our Country, not to hurt it, and now, based on what I witnessed recently by being the first President in History to attend a Supreme Court session (Which fact was not even recognized or acknowledged, out of respect for the position of President, by the Court — Something which did not go unnoticed by the Fake News Media!), they will be ruling against us on Birthright Citizenship, making us the only Country in the World that practices this unsustainable, unsafe, and incredibly costly DISASTER,” he wrote.

The post continued, with Trump claiming that he had a new tactic to instate tariffs and warning that a ruling preserving birthright citizenship would cause economic harm to the country.

Read the full text below:

I “Love” Justice Neil Gorsuch! He’s a really smart and good man, but he voted against me, and our Country, on Tariffs, a devastating move. How do I reconcile this? So bad, and hurtful to our Country. I have, likewise, always liked and respected Amy Coney Barrett, but the same thing with her. They were appointed by me, and yet have hurt our Country so badly! I do not believe they meant to do so, but their decision on Tariffs cost the United States 159 Billion Dollars that we have to pay back to enemies, and people, companies, and Countries, that have been ripping us off for years. It’s hardly believable! They could have solved that situation with a “tiny” sentence, “Any money paid by others to the United States does not have to be paid back.” Why wouldn’t they have done so? With certain Republican Nominated Justices that we have on the Supreme Court, the Democrats don’t really need to “PACK THE COURT” any longer. In fact, I should be the one wanting to PACK THE COURT! I’m working so hard to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and then people that I appointed have shown so little respect to our Country, and its people. What is the reason for this? They have to do the right thing, but it’s really OK for them to be loyal to the person that appointed them to “almost” the highest position in the land, that is, a Justice of the United States Supreme Court. Democrat Justices always remain true to the people that honored them for that very special Nomination. They don’t waver, no matter how good or bad a case may be, but Republican Justices often go out of their way to oppose me, because they want to show how “independent” or, “above it all,” they are. I got elected in a Landslide, including winning the Popular Vote, all seven Swing States, an Electoral College “clobbering,” and all U.S. Counties, by 86%, 2,750 to 525. I choose people to help our Country, not to hurt it, and now, based on what I witnessed recently by being the first President in History to attend a Supreme Court session (Which fact was not even recognized or acknowledged, out of respect for the position of President, by the Court — Something which did not go unnoticed by the Fake News Media!), they will be ruling against us on Birthright Citizenship, making us the only Country in the World that practices this unsustainable, unsafe, and incredibly costly DISASTER. I don’t want loyalty, but I do want and expect it for our Country. Yes, I have another way of doing Tariffs, but it is far slower, and more laborious than what was just determined, in a close decision, to be “illegal” or “unconstitutional,” with three powerful, and highly accurate, dissents! Well, maybe Neil, and Amy, just had a really bad day, but our Country can only handle so many decisions of that magnitude before it breaks down, and cracks!!! Sometimes decisions have to be allowed to use Good, Strong, Common Sense as a guide. A negative ruling on Birthright Citizenship, on top of the recent Supreme Court Tariff catastrophe, is not Economically sustainable for the United States of America! President DONALD J. TRUMP

That followed two different posts bashing Fox News and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), Trump posting a picture of his “Magnificent” ballroom under construction, and the president ripping Iran’s “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE” offer to end the war, among several other posts.

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