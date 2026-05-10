Trump Goes Ballistic on Fox News Anchor Jacqui Heinrich, Claims MAGA Republicans ‘Hate’ the Channel

President Donald Trump went after The Sunday Briefing co-anchor Jacqui Heinrich by name on Truth Social on Sunday after hinting in a post an hour-and-a-half earlier that she failed when interviewing “Dumacrat” Ro Khanna (D-CA).

Trump has been regularly bashing Fox News recently, notably attacking the channel last week for a segment on Bill Maher’s interview with California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Real Time.

“You could listen to FoxNews all day long, absolutely devour it, but then, when you hear SLEAZEBAGS, like Congressman Ro Khanna, ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing,’ LIE, LIE, LIE, AND LIE AGAIN, without any pushback, or competent rebuttal from an anchor, in this case, Jacqui Heinrich, the entire Common Sense dialogue that has been going on all day at Fox is completely obliterated!” Trump wrote.

“Why would Fox put SCUM like this on, or others, such as Low Rated Bill Maher, who gains ‘credibility’ by constant referral to him as though he were a Liberal source of ‘Wisdom,’ or very Low IQ Hakeem Jeffries, who considers the Supreme Court ‘illegitimate,’ and probably hates our Country,” Trump continued.

“No matter how ‘Fair and Balanced’ the day’s News at Fox may be, the end result is destroyed by professional Liars, Conmen, and Liberal, Crooked Politicians,” Trump wrote. This is why MAGA Republicans, who are actually close to 100% of the Party, hate Fox, despite the wonderful contributions made by so many of their great anchors and commentators. Hard to win Elections like this!”

Earlier Sunday, Trump claimed that Khanna “should not be allowed” on Fox News unless he was interviewed by someone “who is capable of disputing his lies,” but Trump didn’t mention Heinrich by name.

“The Sleazebag, Radical Left Congressman from the failed State of California, Ro Khanna, should not be allowed on FoxNews unless you have an ‘anchor’ who is capable of disputing his lies, one after another, and closing down his FAKE (Bullshit!) narrative. He is similar, but worse than Hakeem Jeffries, only with a somewhat higher IQ,” Trump wrote.

“This morning he tried, on behalf of the Dumacrats, to take credit for the Steel Industry pouring back into the U.S., knowing full well that the Dumbs virtually destroyed it, and I SAVED IT, through strong Tariffs (PLUS!). Our Country was DEAD during the last “Administration,” and now it is hotter than ever before,” Trump wrote.

“We can’t allow the Dumacrats to take credit for this. If elected, they will fully destroy our thriving, and now very respected, Nation. I will NOT let that happen!!!” he added.

Watch part of the interview with Heinrich and Khanna via The Sunday Briefing on Fox News above.

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