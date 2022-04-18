Alex Jones Says New Tucker Carlson Doc. Was Filmed on His Land: ‘That’s My .50-cal. Getting Shot Out There’

Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who is currently in serious legal trouble, claimed on Sunday that parts of Tucker Carlson’s latest original documentary were filmed on his property in Texas.

The documentary titled, “The End of Men,” has already gained widespread attention for its bizarre promotional trailer and thesis that male sperm count is on a rapid decline – leading to the deterioration of American society.

Jones, a strong proponent of high sperm counts, spoke about the documentary on his InfoWars program over the weekend.

“These are clips from a new Tucker Carlson documentary, that part of it got shot on a little piece of land that I have here in Austin, Texas,” Jones said of the trailer.

He continued:

I didn’t go out to the shoot, but let me tell you, I sent the crew out there because Tucker’s producer wanted to use a central Texas piece of property to shoot at, and so they shot some of it, and they do kind of the manly men-type deals. But the issue here is that this isn’t just the end of men, this is the end of the humans as we know it, and what we need to counter all of this is men standing up and men being men. So here’s a few clips from Tucker’s new documentary.

Jones played the clip and then noted, “Yeah, that’s my .50-cal. getting shot out there.”

Alex Jones brags that Tucker Carlson’s “End of Men” special was filmed in part on his land near Austin, Texas. Jones claims that his gun is featured in the trailer released by Carlson and Fox (h/t @noah_dowe) https://t.co/fzkNFbfxcU pic.twitter.com/BIf708GiQj — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) April 18, 2022

“This is – and he’s putting red light on his testicles, which will boost his testosterone,” Jones continued, explaining one of the stranger visuals in Tucker’s documentary. “This will trigger the libtards like nothing you’ve ever seen.”

Jones is currently awaiting a judge to rule on a settlement after he was found liable for defamation regarding the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012, which he claimed at the time was a false flag operation. Victims of the massacre sued Jones for portraying the shooting, in which 20 children and six school employees were shot dead at the school in Newtown, Connecticut, as a hoax.

Jones reportedly filed for bankruptcy as a result of the impending settlement.

“OK, so there you go. Definitely going to trigger the libtards worse than his January 6 documentary,” Jones added of Tucker’s upcoming program.

“And, I mean, I’m glad they shot part of it here in central Texas with us, but just obviously a lot of entertainment value to this. Again, designed to absolutely trigger the leftists. But this is ‘I want them to stop putting chemicals in the water that’s making the freaking frogs gay,’” Jones continued, referencing one of his most infamous rants.

