The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin ripped Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for “blacksplaining” slavery after “even the most Trumpy” Black Republicans said he was wrong to defend the “benefits” of slavery curriculum.

On Tuesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, the hosts tore into DeSantis for continuing to defend the Florida curriculum on Black history that includes teaching that “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

Griffin said that while DeSantis is trying to turn this into a feud with Vice President Kamala Harris, many prominent Black Republicans have weighed in publicly to agree with her and denounce the teaching — “even the most Trumpy” ones:

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: It’s disgusting. But I want to point out every pretty much every prominent Black Republican, including some of the most Trumpy to the really moderate, decent guys like Will Hurd, came out and said, “You are wrong on this.” They condemned him and he doubled down. He started arguing with them. WHOOPI GOLDBERG: That’s what stupid people do. ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: How dare, how dare the white men around Ron DeSantis, and him included, Blacksplain to Black Republicans how they should feel about slavery? JOY BEHAR: Why, one more short thing. Why don’t white Republicans stand up for this? ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: Well, they should. JOY BEHAR: But they don’t. ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: But I want to shout out Tim Scott, Byron Donalds, Wesley Hunt, Will Hurd all came out. And these are some of these are really right-wing Republicans are like “you are wrong on this,” and real leadership is you step in it, you put out something stupid or your Department of Education does, and you say, I hear you. I see you. We’re reversing course. He’s desperately trying to make it about Vice President Harris and ignore the litany of Black Republicans who are saying it’s wrong.

Former congressman and Republican candidate for president Will Hurd told CNN “Slavery was not a jobs program!” and ripped Ron DeSantis for defending it, while Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) also criticized the standard, as did Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX).

Watch above via ABC’s The View.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com