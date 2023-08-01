Ray Epps Lawyer Hammers Joe Rogan For Pushing False Flag ‘Lie’ After Fox News Lawsuit

Ray Epps was once a die-hard Fox News viewer. All of that changed when he became a central focus of an unfounded conspiracy theory peddled by the network and its former star Tucker Carlson. Epps and his family say they faced death threats and lost their business and home as a result of the theory, and last month they filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News.

“Fox engaged in purposeful avoidance of truth, intentionally ignoring information and evidence that directly contradicted Fox’s outlandish lies about Epps,” their complaint states.

That suit apparently did little to kill speculation that Epps is a federal informant present at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in order to incite a riot to damage then-President Donald Trump.

Joe Rogan, the enormously popular podcaster, embraced the theory during a conversation with comedian Jim Gaffigan on his Spotify program, alleging Epps “clearly instigated” the riot.

“The January 6th thing is bad but also the intelligence agencies were involved in provoking people to go into the Capitol building. That’s a fact,” Rogan said.

Rogan continued:

I don’t know but I do know that every other person who was involved in January 6th, who was involved in coordinating a break in into the Capitol and instigating people breaking in they were all arrested, this guy wasn’t. Not only that they were defending him in the Washington Post, The New York Times, all those different things saying Fox News is unjustly accused him of instigating. Well he clearly instigated. He did it on-camera. I don’t know if he was a fed. I know a lot of people think he was a fed. The people that were there were calling him a fed. What I do know is when they asked the FBI, the FBI said we can’t tell you whether or not that they’re people that were there that were doing that.

It wasn’t the first time Rogan pushed the false flag theory. In 2021 Rogan suggested there were “agent provocateurs” at the riot and asked why Epps had not been charged.

Michael Teter, and attorney for Epps who joined Mediaite for an upcoming episode of The Interview podcast, responded to the comments from Rogan in a statement to Mediaite:

The fact that people like Joe Rogan continue to propagate the lie that Ray Epps participated in a false flag operation to instigate the January 6th riots demonstrates the widespread and lasting harm that Fox News has done to Ray. Without Fox’s and Tucker Carlson’s lies, Ray would be unknown and unassailed, running his wedding venue business with his wife and enjoying the ranch he and Robyn built. Instead, Ray continues to face the destructive consequences of Fox’s decision to target him with falsehoods. Joe Rogan’s comments are just the most recent proof of the perpetual damage inflicted by Fox.

Spotify and Fox News did not respond to requests for comment.

