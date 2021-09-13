Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett defended the nation’s highest court over the weekend, saying that it “is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks.”

According to the Louisville Courier Journal, during a celebration on Sunday of the 30th anniversary of the opening of the University of Louisville’s McConnell Center, Barrett told a crowd of more than 100, “My goal today is to convince you that this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks.”

Barrett remarked that the Supreme Court is defined by “judicial philosophies,” not “political parties.”

“Judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties,” she said, citing herself as an “originalist” and Justice Stephen Breyer as a believer of the “pragmatism” school of thought.

Additionally, she “cited a number of cases in which the nine justices on the court did not rule along ‘party lines’ — meaning each justice appointed by Republican voting together and each justice appointed by a Democrat doing the same,” reported the Louisville Courier Journal.

Barrett took aim at how journalists report on the Supreme Court.

“The media, along with hot takes on Twitter, report the results and decisions. … That makes the decision seem results-oriented,” she said. “It leaves the reader to judge whether the court was right or wrong, based on whether she liked the results of the decision.”

“And here’s the thing: Sometimes, I don’t like the results of my decisions,” continued Barrett. “But it’s not my job to decide cases based on the outcome I want.”

Barrett’s remarks came after the Supreme Court earlier this month, as a matter of procedure, kept the Texas abortion law, at least for now.

