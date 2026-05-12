CNN host Erin Burnett was shocked on Tuesday by President Donald Trump’s massive number of social media posts over the last few days, asking viewers if they knew “anybody who does that.”

Burnett opened Outfront by condemning the president for claiming on Tuesday that he doesn’t “think about Americans’ financial situation.” A reporter asked the president how much the “financial situations” of Americans were “motivating” him to seek a peace deal with Iran. Trump claimed in response that he did not consider the American people’s finances “even a little bit.”

The host called this remark a “stunning slam of Americans,” playing a clip of the president’s words along with a few other notable moments from Trump’s conversation with the press on Tuesday, some of which showed him attacking reporters. Burnett then called out the president’s tremendous volume of posts on Truth Social, noting its frequency over a less than twenty-four-hour period.

“His behavior today came after he spent much of the night seemingly awake,” she said. “Maybe that’s why he’s so testy posting and reposting on social media. In fact, since 10 o’clock last night, overnight, more than 75 times. Do you know anybody who does that?”

Burnett then pointed out a few specific examples of the president’s recent posts.

“Including posting a picture of $a $100bill with his own face on it. He posted that,” she said. “He also posted Mount Rushmore with his face being etched into the stone, and then he posted an A.I. generated image of former presidents [Barack] Obama and [Joe] Biden, along with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, swimming in sewage. So he posted all of those things in those 70-plus posts.”

CNN’s Daniel Dale, a frequent fact checker of the Trump administration, also called out the president’s late-night posting spree, claiming on Tuesday that the posts were “detached from reality.”

“It’s hard to explain just how detached from reality President Trump’s conspiracy theory-filled social media posting spree last night and this morning was. One easy example: The president shared a completely made-up and frankly nonsensical ‘quote’ about former president Obama the post attributed to GOP Sen. John Kennedy,” wrote Dale on X. “The fake quote originated with a ‘satire’ website, basically a fakery factory, that invents stories to be shared by online conservatives; per the fact-check website Lead Stories, versions of this particular fake quote have been wrongly attributed to everyone from Kash Patel to Madonna.”

Senator Kennedy later responded to the fake quote, telling NOTUS that “Somebody told me there was something floating around on the internet about me accusing President Obama of stealing $120 million or something. I didn’t say that. I don’t know the basis of it.”

Watch above via CNN.

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