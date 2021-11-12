Andrew Cuomo Reportedly Considering Bid for New York Attorney General

Disgraced New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is reportedly considering a bid to reclaim his old position as the state’s attorney general.

“People in Cuomo’s orbit are tossing it out there,” a person familiar with the situation told The New York Post on Friday. “They’re floating it … and gauging people’s reactions.”

Cuomo, 63, left office in disgrace just months ago, resigning in August after current Attorney General Letitia James produced a report alleging that he sexually harassed at least 11 former staffers. He was charged in Albany City Court last month with a misdemeanor over an allegation that he groped one of the aides, Brittany Commisso, in an incident that took place inside the governor’s mansion. He’s scheduled to appear in court for that issue on Nov. 17.

The position could offer Cuomo a means to preserving his family’s legacy. The New York politician served as attorney general for three years, from 2007-2010, before his 11-year tenure as governor. His father, the late Mario Cuomo, served in the governor’s mansion for an equal span of time, from 1983-94.

James announced last month that she intended to run in next year’s election for Cuomo’s old position, but the prospect of claiming her old seat could offer a way to exact some measure of vengeance.

One unnamed former Cuomo adviser who spoke with New York Magazine said, “I … think that what Tish is doing is so cheap and so disrespectful. Because any time anyone asks her a specific question about any one of these individual claims … she just pivots to ‘I believe all women.’ You do not try people or make determinations based on their gender. How dangerous is that? What if you said ‘I believe all white people,’ ‘I believe all Hispanics,’ ‘I believe all Black people’? Like, you have to look at things with a critical eye and scrutinize them and question motivations.”

In a comment to the publication, Cuomo declined to rule out the possibility that he would run,”I don’t know what the future holds. I’m at peace. Look, it’s simple: I trust the people and the truth will out.”

