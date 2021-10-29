New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her run for governor on Friday.

In a video released on YouTube and Twitter, James said, “I have spent my career guided by a simple principle: Stand up to the powerful on behalf of the vulnerable to be a force for change.”

“I’ve gone after the drug companies for fueling the opioid crisis,” she said.

“I’ve fought for better conditions and transparency in nursing homes,” she continued, referring to investigating and releasing a report about the state of nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic, a matter for which now-former Gov. Andrew Cuomo came under fire.

“I’ve sued the Trump administration 76 times, but who’s counting,” said James.

Moments later, she said, “I’ve held accountable those who mistreat and harass women in the workplace, no matter how powerful the offenders.”

James announced in August the results of an independent investigation that found that Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees. Cuomo resigned in August and on Thursday was charged with forcible touching of a former aide.

“Today I am announcing my campaign to be your next governor,” she added.

If elected, James would be the first woman and the second Black person to be elected governor. Kathy Hochul, was elevated from lieutenant governor to governor, becoming the first woman in that position, following Cuomo’s resignation.

Watch above.

