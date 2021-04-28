Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, called the raid on his father’s apartment and office exemplary of “politicization of the Justice Department.”

The elder Giuliani’s apartment was searched by the feds amid a criminal investigation into his Ukraine dealings. He teased a response on his radio program Wednesday afternoon, but his program ended up being preempted.

Giuliani’s son, who is considering a run for governor, made brief comments to the press Wednesday saying he’s “disgusted” by the “continued politicization of the Justice Department.”

BREAKING: Andrew Giuliani speaks to press on raid against Rudy Giuliani in New York, NY on April 28, 2021 pic.twitter.com/s2EkitOtS0 — Kyle Mazza (@KyleMazzaWUNF) April 28, 2021

“It has to stop,” he said. “If this can happen to the former president’s lawyer, this can happen to any American. Enough is enough. The only piece of evidence that they did not take up there today was the only piece of incriminating evidence that is in there, and it does not belong to my father, it belongs to the current president’s son.”

The son of former President Donald Trump’s lawyer said the DOJ “should be independent of politics.”

“Enough is enough, ladies and gentlemen. We cannot stand for this anymore.”

