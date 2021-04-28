Federal investigators seized electronic devices from Rudy Giuliani as they executed a search warrant on his apartment according to a just-published report.

Giuliani, formerly the personal lawyer to Donald Trump, has been under a federal criminal investigation for the last year and a half amid allegations of breaking U.S. lobbying laws during his service to the former president.

According to The New York Times, the investigation is ratcheting up, Giuliani’s apartment was searched, and they are looking at whether he violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) by trying to influence the U.S. government on behalf of a foreign party without disclosing that to the Department of Justice.

The allegations against Giuliani stem from questions about whether he lobbied for officials from Ukraine. This drew massive scrutiny over the course of Giuliani’s work with Trump’s legal team while the former president was being impeached for the first time over charges of pressuring the Ukrainian government into launching an investigation into his opponent and eventual successor, Joe Biden.

The Giuliani investigation further grew as a result of his potential Ukrainian business dealings, his undermining of Marie Yovanovitch, the charges against former acquaintances Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, and his dealings with disgraced former prosecutor general of Ukraine, Yuriy Lutsenko. The investigation was repeatedly stalled by DOJ officials during the final weeks of the Trump administration, but the probe re-initialized in early March.

