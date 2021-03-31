‘Another Witch Hunt’: Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene Defend Matt Gaetz as Other Republicans Hedge

Despite the wave of scrutiny Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) faced following the bombshell New York Times report that revealed he is under investigation over a possible relationship with a 17-year-old girl — the congressman still has some fellow Republicans in his corner.

On the same day that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced that House Republicans would support removing Gaetz from his committee assignments if the allegations are true, Representatives Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have vocalized their allegiance.

CNN’s John Hardwood took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal that Jordan told fellow CNN correspondent Ryan Nobles that he believes Gaetz is innocent:

Rep. Jim Jordan to my CNN colleague @ryanobles: “i believe Matt Gaetz” — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 31, 2021

“I believe Matt Gaetz,” Jordan reportedly told Nobles.

Jordan’s loyalty comes at no surprise, as the two are staunch congressional allies, while Jordan himself has faced allegations regarding a sexual abuse scandal.

In 2018, former Ohio State University wrestlers alleged that Jordan helped cover up a sexual abuse scandal that occurred while he was the team coach. Jordan was specifically accused of covering up abuse by former Ohio State University doctor Richard Strauss during his tenure as a university wrestling coach.

Greene also showed her support, calling the Department of Justice investigation “another witch hunt.”

The DOJ needs to release the tapes instead of allowing another witch hunt to take place. https://t.co/0rb7mTykcb — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 31, 2021

“Remember all the conspiracy theories and lies like Trump/Russia collusion and propaganda that the media has spread around,” she added in a second tweet. “Take it from me rumors and headlines don’t equal truth. I stand with @mattgaetz.”

Remember all the conspiracy theories and lies like Trump/Russia collusion and propaganda that the media has spread around. Take it from me rumors and headlines don’t equal truth. I stand with @mattgaetz — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 31, 2021

Many pundits and talking heads reacted to the Gaetz allegations when the news broke on Tuesday night, especially following the representative’s stunning interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Gaetz even managed to shock Carlson himself, who labeled the interview “one of the weirdest” he had ever conducted.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]