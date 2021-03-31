House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Wednesday that House Republicans would support removing Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) from his committee assignments if allegations related to a Department of Justice investigation are true.

“I haven’t heard from DOJ, I haven’t been able to talk to Matt Gaetz yet,” McCarthy said in prefacing his comments in an interview with Fox News’ Dana Perino. “I just read the story. Those are serious implications. If it comes out to be true, yes, we would remove him.”

However, he added, “Right now, he says it is not true, and we don’t have any information. Let’s get all the information.”

Perino also asked McCarthy whether he knew why Gaetz voted against 2017 legislation related to human trafficking, to which McCarthy replied, “No, I have no idea whatsoever why he would vote against that.” Gaetz said at the time the proposal constituted “mission creep” by the federal government, and that “existing agencies in the federal government” already existed to handle the issue.

Allegations emerged on Monday that the Justice Department was investigating Gaetz over an alleged relationship with a 17-year-old girl around two years ago. Asked whether he had spoken with Gaetz about the allegations, McCarthy replied that he had not.

“I’ll hopefully be able to talk to him today,” McCarthy said. “I’ve been traveling. We’ve going to a vaccination facility here just shortly, but later this afternoon, I hope to be able to speak with Mr. Gaetz.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

