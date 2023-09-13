AOC Roasts Nancy Mace ‘For the Listing Of All the Special Interests Involved In This Hearing’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) roasted Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) during an Oversight Committee hearing on “Third-Party Litigation Funding” Wednesday.

Mace concluded her remarks during the hearing by thanking organizations who “reached out” regarding the GOP-led hearing.

“One last note of business. I’d like to say thank you to the many groups and organizations that reached out in anticipation of this hearing today with letters outlining their stances on the issue,” Mace said, concluding:

I’d like to enter into the record letters to the committee from the American Tort Reform Association, American Property Casualty Insurance Association, the Advanced Medical Technology Association, the Institute for Legal Reform, the International Legal Finance Association, National Association of Manufacturers, Jerry Theodorou at the R Street Institute. Without objection, so ordered. All right. And then who’s next? I would now like to yield five minutes to Ms. Ocasio-Cortez.

“Thank you,” she told Mace. “And I, I thank you for the listing of all the special interests involved in addition in this hearing.” quipped Ocasio-Cortez in response.

The New York Democrat went on to argue she hoped the hearing would focus on corruption related to the Supreme Court, which she said the Republican leadership ignored.

AOC: When I first heard that Republicans were going to be calling a hearing on 3rd party influence in our courts, I was so excited because I thought we were going to address the extraordinary corruption and wholesale purchase of members of The Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/DVrLqMOwHm — Acyn (@Acyn) September 13, 2023

“When I first heard that the Republican side was going to be calling a hearing on third-party influence in our courts, I was so excited because I thought, finally we are going to address the biggest scandal in American democracy that we are currently having right now, which is the extraordinary corruption and wholesale purchase of members of the Supreme Court,” Ocasio-Cortez added.

“And I also find it amusing that we just heard from the Republican side, why do we want to talk about this?” she continued, adding:

Because women have lost the right to choose, because indigenous people have lost rights, because minorities have lost rights, because working people across the country have lost rights due to this level of corruption. And if we’re going to talk about third parties, let’s talk about the Federalist Society, which not only had deep ties to Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife Ginni, but has also helped choose judicial nominees for the Republican Party and directed multimillion-dollar media campaigns to confirm them, including a multimillion-dollar media campaign for Justice Alito, who seems to like using The Wall Street Journal as his personal press secretary.

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN.

