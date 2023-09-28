President Joe Biden’s campaign tore into ex-President Donald Trump’s auto worker-themed speech at a non-union factory, calling it “low energy,” “incoherent,” “pathetic,” and more.

The UAW slammed Trump for planning what they called a “stunt” visit to capitalize on the auto workers strike, then invited President Biden to join the picket line — an invitation that the president accepted. The president picketed with and delivered remarks to picketers on Tuesday afternoon.

And as GOP candidates debated on Fox Biz Wednesday night, Trump gave a speech at the non-union Drake Enterprises facility in Clinton, Michigan — more than half an hour away from the picket line in Detroit. But despite being billed as a speech to “former and current United Auto Workers,” The Detroit News had trouble finding any:

About 400 to 500 Trump supporters were inside a Drake Enterprises facility for the speech. Drake Enterprises employs about 150 people, and the UAW doesn’t represent its workforce. It wasn’t clear how many auto workers were in the crowd for the speech, which was targeted at them. One individual in the crowd who held a sign that said “union members for Trump,” acknowledged that she wasn’t a union member when approached by a Detroit News reporter after the event. Another person with a sign that read “auto workers for Trump” said he wasn’t an auto worker when asked for an interview. Both people didn’t provide their names.

The Biden campaign issued a scathing review of the speech via email from spokesperson Kevin Munoz:

“Donald Trump’s low-energy, incoherent ‘speech’ at a non-union factory in Michigan was a pathetic, recycled attempt to feign support for working Americans. Americans have seen him try this before and they aren’t buying it. They know who Donald Trump really is: a billionaire charlatan running on empty words, broken promises, and lost jobs. Under Trump, the ultra-wealthy and big corporations got richer, and American families paid the price. He left office with fewer jobs than when he entered. He created incentives for companies to ship manufacturing overseas. And, he let China get ahead in the race to the future. We all remember, and Americans won’t forget come November 2024.”

The statement included over a dozen headlines trashing Trump and praising President Biden on the subject of manufacturing and jobs.

